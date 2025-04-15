Russia adds Elton John foundations to list of undesirable organizations

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Justice Ministry has added the foundations of British singer Elton John to the list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations whose activities are considered undesirable on the Russian territory, it said on its website.

The list includes the British and American Elton John AIDS Foundation, as well as British organization Justice for Journalists Foundation.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General's Office recognized the activities of these organizations as undesirable in Russia.