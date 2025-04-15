Former Judas Priest drummer Les Binks dies at 73

LONDON, April 15. /TASS/. Irish-born drummer Les Binks of Judas Priest fame has died at the age of 73, according to a statement posted by the British heavy metal band on social media.

"We are deeply saddened about the passing of Les and send our love to his family, friends and fans. The acclaimed drumming he provided was first class - demonstrating his unique techniques, flair, style and precision. Thank you Les - your acclaim will live on," the statement says.

Binks was born in 1951 in Portadown, Northern Ireland. During his stint with Judas Priest from 1977 to 1979, he recorded two studio albums with the band (Stained Class and Killing Machine), as well as their first live album (Unleashed in the East). In 1977, with Binks in the line-up the band made their first tour across the United States.

The drummer also collaborated with Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover on his 1974 solo album The Butterfly Ball and the Grasshoppers' Feast and played in the band Lionheart from 1981 to 1982. The musician was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, when Judas Priest reunited for the first time in 43 years to play three songs at the induction ceremony in Los Angeles, California.

Judas Priest was formed in Birmingham in 1969. The band’s classic lineup includes vocalist Rob Halford, guitarists Kenneth Downing and Glenn Tipton, and bassist Ian Hill, who has been the only constant member of the band throughout its history. Over five decades, Judas Priest released 19 studio albums, making a huge mark on the music industry and bringing heavy metal to the masses.