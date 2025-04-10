Russia’s Petrov returns home after being swapped for US national Karelina — Russian agency

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russian national Arthur Petrov, who faced 20 years in a US prison, has been exchanged for US citizen Ksenia Karelina, the Russian Federal Security Service said.

"On April 10, Russian citizen Arthur Petrov was returned to his homeland at Abu Dhabi International Airport with the help of UAE mediation. Petrov was exchanged for US citizen Ksenia Karelina, who also has Russian citizenship and was sentenced to 12 years in a standard-security prison on charges of treason for providing financial assistance to a foreign country. In April 2025, Karelina was pardoned by presidential decree," said the agency, also known as the FSB.

The security service expressed gratitude to the UAE leadership for their assistance.

Petrov was detained in Cyprus at a US request in 2023 and extradited to the US in 2024, where he was charged with export control violations.