Putin enjoys strong support among Russians — pollster

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The level of trust in President Vladimir Putin among the Russian public remains at 79%, while 80% of respondents approved of his job performance, according to a survey conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM).

The poll, conducted between January 10-12, surveyed 1,500 respondents. The previous survey called the Political Indicators was carried out between December 20-22, 2024.

"When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 79% of participants responded affirmatively (a 1% increase). The majority also endorsed the president’s job performance (80%, no change)," the service said.

A total of 53% of those polled said they approved of the Russian government’s handling of the country (a 2% increase), while 56% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance (a 2% decrease).

Support for the ruling United Russia party increased by 1% to 44%. Support for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) decreased by 1% to 7%, while the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) held steady at 9%. The A Just Russia-For Truth party’s support rose by 2% to 4%, while support for the New People party increased by 1% to 3%.