MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The perpetrators of the 2014 Odessa massacre must be punished as similar crimes have no statute of limitations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We remember everybody who was killed then and we believe that those behind the crime must be punished as such crimes have no statute of limitations," Peskov said, taking a question from a TASS reporter.

Viktor Medvedchuk, who leads the Other Ukraine movement, pointed out in an interview with TASS earlier that in a premeditated act of intimidation, the Kiev regime led by then acting Ukrainian President Alexander Turchinov burned people alive inside Odessa’s Trade Union House. According to him, then Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, Security Service of Ukraine chief Valentin Nalivaichenko and National Security and Defense Council Secretary Andrey Parubiy took part in a meeting on preparations for the mass murder. The consultations on the operation also involved Igor Kolomoisky (put on the list of extremists and terrorists by Russia), head of the Dnepropetrovsk regional state administration, he specified.

Odessa massacre

Radicals from the Right Sector (banned in Russia) and the Maidan uprising’s so-called self-defense force attacked a tent camp on the Kulikovo Field in Odessa on May 2, 2014, where residents were collecting signatures for a referendum on the federalization of Ukraine and giving the Russian language status as an official language. Supporters of federalization took refuge in the House of Trade Unions, but the radicals surrounded the building and set it on fire. According to official data from the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, 48 people were killed, and more than 240 others were injured in those deadly events.

The Ukrainian authorities pinned the blame for the riots solely on the opponents of the uprising. However, the investigation, which lasted several years, could not prove their guilt in court. As a result, all those who were initially detained in the case were later acquitted.