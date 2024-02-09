President Putin’s job approval rating in Russia exceeds 79% — VCIOM polling data

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The level of trust and confidence expressed by Russians in President Vladimir Putin, according to a poll conducted from January 29 to February 4, rose by 0.2 percentage points (p.p.) and now stands at 79.1%, the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) said in its report on the survey findings. VCIOM conducted the poll among 1,600 adult Russians.

Overall, "79.1% of the survey participants responded positively to the question of whether they had trust in Putin (up 0.2 p.p.), and the president's job performance approval rating increased by 0.9 p.p. to reach 77.1%," the VCIOM report says. Fifty-four percent of respondents approve of the Russian government’s performance (up 0.4 p.p.), while 55.3% of respondents (up 1.4 p.p.) had a positive assessment of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance in leading the government, with 63% of respondents expressing trust and confidence in Mishustin (up 1.1 p.p.).

Survey respondents also expressed their attitudes toward the heads of Russia’s parliamentary party factions. Thus, 31.5% (up 3.5 p.p.) expressed trust in Gennady Zyuganov, longtime leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF); 27.8% (up 1 p.p.) expressed trust in Sergey Mironov, leader of the A Just Russia-For Truth party; 18.6% (up 1 p.p.) said they had trust in Leonid Slutsky, head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR); and 7% (down 0.7 p.p.) expressed confidence in Alexey Nechayev, chairman of the New People party.

The level of popular support for the ruling United Russia party stood at 42.7% (down 0.6 p.p.), with support for the KPRF at 8.5% (down 0.1 p.p.), support for the LDPR at 8.2% (down 0.1 p.p.), support for A Just Russia-For Truth at 3.7% (down 0.3 p.p.), and support for New People at 5% (up 0.2 p.p.).