Russian e-visas to become available to citizens of 3 more countries — deputy PM

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova has suggested that Vietnam, Cambodia, and Myanmar be added to the list of countries whose citizens will be able to obtain Russian e-visas.

"We suggest that list of 52 countries be preserved. We also suggest that three more countries - Vietnam, Cambodia, and Myanmar - be added to it and that electronic visas be launched from August 1, 2023. All tests are over, we are ready for this work," she said on Wednesday at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with the government.

In 2020, Russia adopted a law on issuing e-visas to citizens of 52 countries online starting in 2021. However, the law did not go into effect due to the pandemic. Last fall, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the foreign and interior ministries, and the Federal Security Service to look at resuming issuing e-visas to nationals of those countries which are not on its list of unfriendly countries.