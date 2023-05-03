COP28 chairman calls for allocating $100 bln to developing states to combat global warming

DUBAI, May 3. /TASS/. Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates, called for $100 billion to be allocated to developing countries to combat global warming.

Al Jaber, who is also President-Designate of COP28 (the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties), spoke at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin on Tuesday, according to the Emirati news agency WAM.

The Emirati industry minister said that the international community must fulfill its obligation to provide the least developed countries with funding to overcome the effects of climate change.

"Expectations are high and trust is low. Developing countries are still waiting for the $100 billion promised by developed countries 14 years ago. <...> as part of my outreach, I am requesting donor countries to provide a definitive extraordinary report on the delivery of this commitment by COP28. It is vital to the political credibility of the UNFCCC process, that donors step up to this long overdue obligation ahead of COP28… especially as the real value of this commitment has eroded over time," the minister said.

Al Jaber called for more effective mechanisms to finance fighting climate change and "to ensure a just and equitable transition that leaves no one behind."

He also advocated a more inclusive approach that takes into account the need for fossil fuels in the near term.

"We know that the energies used today will continue to be part of the global energy mix for the foreseeable future. As such, we will work with the world to decarbonize the current energy system while we build a new one, capable of transitioning even the most heavy-emitting industries," Dr. Al Jaber stressed.

The two-day Petersberg Climate Dialogue conference in Berlin is a preliminary event in preparation for COP28, which will be held from November 30 to December 12 in Dubai.