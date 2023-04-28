Russia introduces life imprisonment for treason — law

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that introduces life imprisonment for high treason and increases penalties for terrorism, according to the document published on Friday.

The bill contains a number of amendments to the Russian Criminal Code that tighten penalties for terrorism-related crimes and offenses against the constitutional order and state security. Thus, the document introduces life imprisonment for high treason (compared to the current maximum penalty of 20 years).

The maximum penalty for terrorist attacks has been increased from 15 to 20 years in prison. An act of international terrorism will be punishable with 12 years to life imprisonment (compared to the current sentence of 10 years). The law also increases the minimum sentence for recruiting and involving people into terrorist crimes from five to seven years. Abetting terrorism will be punishable with 12 years behind bars (compared to ten years currently).

Those convicted of organizing a terrorist network and taking part in its activities will be punished with ten to 15 years in prison (compared to the current punishment of five to ten years).

Punishment for actions aimed at damaging transport and life support facilities, as well as has been increased from 15 to up to 20 years in prison.