French journalist Adrien Bocquet, who covered events in Donbass, receives Russian passport

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. French journalist and volunteer Adrien Bocquet, who covered developments in Donbass, has received a Russian passport, he told TASS on Friday, adding that the ceremony was held in private for security reasons.

In late February, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree granting Russian citizenship to Bocquet.

"I received my Russian passport, but for security reasons the time and venue of the ceremony were kept secret," the journalist said.

Bocquet said that he was planning to apply for Russian citizenship for his wife and daughter as well in order to shield them from the threats that they are subject to in France.