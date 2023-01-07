Putin in Christmas greetings notes church’s role in supporting special operation fighters

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended Christmas greetings to Russians and Orthodox believers, noting the role of church organizations in supporting the participants of the special military operation.

"I’m extending my hearty Christmas greetings to you! This bright holiday that’s loved by everyone inspires people for kind deeds and intentions, serves to establish in the society such enduring spiritual values and moral guidelines as mercy, compassion, goodness and justice," he said.

The president noted the constructive contribution that’s made by the Russian Orthodox Church and other Orthodox denominations in Russia in the unity of the society, preservation of our historical memory, the rearing of the youth and the strengthening of the institution of the family.

"Church organizations pay priority attention to interethnic and inter-religious peace and accord in our country, take care of those who need help, support our fighters that participate in the special military operation. That large, multifaceted, truly self-sacrificing work is worthy of the sincerest respect," he said.

As he ended his greetings, Putin wished to Orthodox Christians and everybody who marks Christmas health, success and all the best.