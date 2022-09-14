Flu incidence in Russia down by 104 times in past 25 years — sanitary watchdog chief

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The incidence of flu in Russia has dropped by 104 times over the past 25 years, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog Anna Popova said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily on Thursday.

"Over the past 25 years, the incidence of flu has dropped by 104 time, the incidence of diphtheria decreased by 7,000 times, the incidence of tick-borne viral encephalitis went don by 3.3 times. Cholera has practically been exterminated," she said.

Earlier, she gave start to the national anti-flu vaccination campaign.

Russia’s sanitary watchdog, of the Federal Oversight Service in the Sphere of the Protection of Consumer Rights and Human Welfare is marking its 100th anniversary. On September 15, 1922, a decree on sanitary bodies was issued in the formed Soviet Union. The Service was established in its present-day format on March 9, 2004.