Zaporozhye Region vows to ensure IAEA mission's safety during their visit to nuclear plant

TASS, August 24. The Zaporozhye Region authorities will provide the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission with the highest level of security during its visit to the region and the nuclear power plant, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional military-civilian administration, told TASS on Wednesday.

"The highest level of security will be provided, as we have extensive experience in ensuring the safety of delegations, journalists, international observers, humanitarian missions, politicians, and activists from around the world. It is clear that there could be risks and provocations of terrorist acts, but I think that all this will be neutralized and security will be at an appropriate level," he said, touching on the corresponding issue.

Rosatom earlier reported that it was ready to support the IAEA mission to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, including logistical support. These issues were discussed on Wednesday during a meeting in Istanbul between Alexey Likhachev, CEO of the state corporation, and Rafael Grossi, IAEA Director General.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, located in the city of Energodar, is under Russian troops’ control. Recently, Ukrainian forces have carried out several strikes on the territory of the plant, using drones, heavy artillery, and multiple rocket launchers. In most cases, the attacks are repelled by air defense systems, but shells have already hit infrastructure and the nuclear waste storage facility area, posing radiation leak threat.