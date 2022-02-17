Tests of coronavirus vaccine based on virus-like particles to begin in 3 weeks - expert

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Clinical tests of a coronavirus vaccine based on virus-like particles are expected to begin in three weeks and the results are likely to be ready by autumn, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Center, told TASS on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Russian health ministry issues a license for phases one and two of the corresponding clinical tests in volunteers aged from 18 to 55.

"The health ministry understands the importance of this research and has allocated funds. We plan to begin in three weeks. I hope we will have certain results by autumn," Gintsburg said.

According to earlier reports, the tests involving 600 volunteers are planned to be organized at seven medical establishments in St. Petersburg, Kirov, Perm, the Novosibirsk, Moscow, and the Moscow region.