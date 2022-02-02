Chinese ornithologists estimate more than 200 bird species in Hainan's wetlands

HAIKOU /China/, February 2. /TASS/. Chinese ornithologists have completed a pilot project to study the feathered residents of wetlands in Hainan province. According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, the scientists have come to the conclusion that the wetlands of this tropical island are inhabited by 206 species of birds.

The experts surveyed 32 territories, where they established 148 birdwatching sites. The wetlands are mainly located along the coastline of Hainan, as well as in the mountainous areas of the central part of the island. Most of the birds live in the submerged lands of Danzhou Bay in northwestern Hainan. Meanwhile, the marshes in the Changhuaqiang River basin, in the central-western part of Hainan, are home to the largest number of different bird species.

The researchers found that the 206 bird species they counted in the area represent 61 families and 17 groups. This includes many rare and scarce species: four species belong to the first national level of wildlife protection of the PRC, and 34 species belong to the second level.

Based on the data from this study, ornithologists have written a book about Hainan birds commonly found in wetlands.

According to statistics, Hainan continues to top the list of Chinese regions with the best ecology. The local authorities are actively fighting for the preservation of wetlands, gradually expanding the area. In this regard, the province is considered one of the most popular wintering grounds for migratory birds.