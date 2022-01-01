Nasal vaccine against coronavirus to be commercialized in 3-4 months

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. The nasal vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection will be in civil circulation and available for Russians in 3-4 months, Director of the Gamaleya Center Alexander Gintsburg told TASS.

"The nasal vaccine for the civil circulation will be available in 3-4 months," the Director said.

It will be efficient against the new Omicron coronavirus strain, Gintsburg said. "Laboratory tests show the Sputnik V [coronavirus vaccine] protects against the Omicron [strain] in its ordinary injection form, and it will certainly be efficient in the nasal form," he added.

In October 2021, the Russian Ministry of Health issued the authorization to the Gamaleya center for the second phase of clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine in the nasal spray form.