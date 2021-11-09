Audrey Azoulay chosen for new term as UNESCO Director-General

PARIS, November 9./TASS/. Audrey Azoulay has been chosen for a second term as Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Her candidacy was supported on Tuesday within the framework of the 41st session of the General Conference held at UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris, TASS reports from the site.

The candidacy of Azoulay, first appointed as UNESCO’s director-general in October 2017, was the only one. The term of her new mandate begins in January 2022.