Kremlin knows about searches in house allegedly owned by Deripaska in US

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The Kremlin has received information on the searches in the house allegedly belonging to the Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska in the United States, but won’t comment on this topic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"There can be no comment from the Kremlin," Peskov replied to the relevant question.

"We have heard statements that this real estate is not the property of the businessman. So far, we do not have information on what these searches are related to," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Peskov noted that in any case, if the actions of law enforcement agencies concern Russian citizens, the Kremlin "will be ready to protect their interests in every possible way, [to watch] that all their rights are respected."

Earlier, Larisa Belyaeva, official representative of the businessman, told TASS that the FBI had searched the homes of Deripaska's relatives in New York and Washington. According to her, the searches are related to the sanctions imposed against the businessman.