Government to do everything to ensure prosperous life in rural regions, Putin pledges

MOSCOW, October 10./TASS/. The state will make every effort to ensure a comfortable and prosperous life in Russia’s rural areas, President Vladimir Putin said in a video address on Sunday marking the Agriculture and Processing Industry Workers’ Day.

Rural tourism is getting increasingly popular in Russia, specifically among the families with children, giving additional incentives and resources for the development of small agricultural enterprises and farms, the president noted.

"Small business has big potentials here, and we will support in every possible way this very important sector and in general, we will be doing everything to make the agricultural sector even more successful, while life in the rural areas - comfortable, modern and prosperous," the president stressed.

Putin said that preferential mortgage loans for the rural areas at a rate of up to 3% has been in force since the start of 2020. It has helped more than 90,000 families to move into new houses or apartments over this time. Several major projects were launched this year to improve the social services and the quality of life of the citizens - updating the primary care, ensuring capital repairs of school buildings and gas infrastructure development, the president went on to say.

"Specific attention in all these programs is paid exactly to rural areas, to settlements," Putin stressed. "Creating decent, attractive living conditions in the rural areas is among the main trajectories in the state policy," the president stressed.

"Thank you very much for your honest work, reliability and dedication to your work," the president said addressing the workers of the agricultural and processing industry sectors.