Situation with coronavirus in Moscow is not critical - mayor

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. The situation with coronavirus in Moscow is not critical, however, there is an increase in the incidence, and therefore protective measures are still needed, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in an interview with Rossiya 1 TV channel.

"Of course, you need to understand that the situation is not critical in Moscow. But we see an increase in the incidence. Therefore, we need to be careful," Sobyanin said.

He added that this year there are no mass events in Moscow, including a May Day demonstration. "A number of other such massive events, mass festivals, have been canceled, but nevertheless, all catering, trade, parks will work, so you can safely go for a walk," the mayor said.

Earlier on Saturday, Russia confirmed 9,270 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total case tally to 4,814,558. Over the past day, 3,208 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 737 in St. Petersburg, a new high since March 27, 649 in the Moscow Region, 228 in the Rostov Region, 166 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 160 in the Samara Region. The number of the so-called active cases or patients who are undergoing treatment now has risen to 267,455, according to the crisis center.