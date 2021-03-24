YouTube restricts access to Ksenia Sobchak’s interview with ‘Skopino maniac’

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The YouTube video hosting platform restricted access to Ksenia Sobchak’s interview with Viktor Mokhov, also known as the ‘Skopin maniac,' who recently served his sentence for abduction and rape of two girls in the Ryazan Region city of Skopin.

"This video may be inappropriate for some users," the YouTube warning says now. In order to access the video, a user must log in in order to confirm their age.

Earlier, Mokhov gave an interview to Sobchak, in which he also speculated about the fate of his former victims. On Tuesday, the Investigative Committee head Alexander Bastrykin order to carry out an inspection of these commentaries in the media.