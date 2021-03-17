Russia reports below 9,000 daily COVID-19 cases, a new low since October 1

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 cases rose by 8,998 in the past day, a new low since October 1, and the total caseload hit 4,418,436, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

In relative terms the growth rate reached 0.2%.

The lowest growth rates in the past day were registered in the Tuva Republic (0.03%), the Magadan Region and the Republic of Adygea (0.05%).

Moscow confirmed 1,201 new coronavirus cases in the past day. Some 927 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 436 in the Moscow Region, 352 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 241 in the Rostov Region and 223 in the Samara Region.

Currently, 300,097 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.