Environmental disaster was averted in Irkutsk Region’s town, says Putin

SAROV, November 26./TASS/. The threat of environmental disaster in Usolye-Sibirskoye, Irkutsk region, was averted, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, warning however, that it would too soon to relax.

"Most dangerous objects were localized and liquidated, and, the most important thing, the spread of the toxic spot was averted, and chemicals were prevented from getting into water," Putin said, stressing that an ecological disaster had been averted.

"We must by no means relax," the president told a session looking into work in progress to deal with the damage to the environment in the Irkutsk region town.