Health Ministry: Increasing life expectancy in Russia to 78 years by 2030 is feasible task

"By the decree of the President of the Russian Federation on national goals and strategic development objectives <...> for the period up to 2030, we have been given an ambitious but achievable task - increasing the life expectancy of Russians to 78 years by 2030. Increasing the share of older citizens of working age in the structure of the country's population requires a timely restructuring of the entire health care system, with an emphasis on early detection of age-related diseases and risk factors for their development, " he said at the Russia is the Territory of Care forum.

The Demography national project for 2019-2024 consists of five federal projects: ‘Financial support for families with newborn children,’ ‘Support for female employment,’ ‘Older generation,’ ‘Public health promotion’ and ‘Sport as a norm of lifestyle.’

The project’s key goals include: increase in life expectancy; decrease in mortality of the population over the working age; increase in birth date; promotion of a healthy lifestyle. At present, relevant ministries and agencies are adjusting the indicators of the national project. The project was extended until 2030.