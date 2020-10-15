Moscow reports 15.5% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus hospitalizations in Moscow grew by 15.5% over the past week, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday.

"[A total of] 1,196 COVID-19 patients were taken to hospitals in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations grew by 15.5% over the past week compared to the previous one. Currently, 319 patients are connected to ventilators in Moscow’s hospitals. That’s a 25% increase compared to last week," the report said.

According to the crisis center, 12% of those infected are children, 42.4% are people aged between 18 and 45, 29.3% are patients aged between 46 and 65 and another 11.2% are people aged 66-79. Also, 5.1% of infected individuals are older than 80.

All patients as well as all those who had close contacts with them are already under medical supervision.

The crisis center highlighted the need for self-isolation for citizens over 65 years of age and Moscow residents with chronic diseases and the importance of wearing face masks and gloves in public places and observing social distancing.