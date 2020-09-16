Russia reports 5,670 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 5,670 in the past 24 hours, that’s the highest number since July 26, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday.

Sanitary watchdog detects 46 cases of COVID-19 traces in water, food across Russia

According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate has not exceeded 0.5% for 32 days. The total number of infected people has reached 1,079,519.

The lowest daily growth rates were recorded in the Chukotka autonomous region (0%), the Smolensk and Moscow regions, Chechnya (0.2% each), the Nenets autonomous region, Chuvashia, the Tula and Omsk regions (0.3% each).

Another 207 cases were confirmed in St. Petersburg, 173 in the Moscow region, 167 in the Rostov region, 165 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 137 in the Stavropol region.

A total of 170,488 people in Russia continue treatment now.