Doctors, nurses act as observers during Constitutional vote at Moscow hospitals

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The observation of the vote on the amendments to the Russian Constitution throughout Moscow’s medical facilities, even at COVID-19 clinics, is being organized with the participation of medical personnel from these hospitals, Deputy Chairman of the Moscow Civic Chamber Alexei Venediktov told the reporters on Thursday.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Moscow City Election Commission Dmitry Reut told TASS that around 180 polling stations in the capital were organized at temporary locations, with the majority of them at medical facilities. These polling stations are also located in hospitals where patients with the coronavirus infection are being treated.

"The issues of how the voting at hospitals should be dealt with and how to go about monitoring the vote were discussed. Obviously, there a lot of places infected with coronavirus. The observers were ready to go there, and in Moscow there are 139 such sites at medical and non-COVID-19 [facilities], at hospitals and maternity clinics. Overall, there are 3,621 polls in Moscow. <...> the monitors could have been supplied with everything necessary, the observers themselves were ready, but at [the monitoring] headquarters we decided not to send the outside observers to the polls at medical facilities and maternity wards. If they have polling stations there, we suggested that the doctors and nurses should serve as the observers there," the official said.

He specified that observers were not dispatched to the polling stations located in medical institutions so as to prevent the spread of the infection.

"There is another category of polling stations — pre-trial detention centers. There our colleagues from the Public Monitoring Commission are assisting us. We are keeping in touch with them, and previous experience demonstrates that our colleagues from the commission are doing a great job and report to us on all the situations that unfold there. Everything is very well-organized there due to the specifics of the location," added Vadim Kovalev, first deputy head of the Public Center for Control and Monitoring of the All-Russian Vote, and the superintendent of the observers’ corps.

