More than 96,000 electoral commissions start working in Russia, no vote failures reported

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Deputy Chairperson of the Russian Central Election Commission Nikolai Bulayev has revealed that more than 96,000 local election commissions have started conducting the nationwide constitutional amendment vote across the country, no failures in their operation have been detected.

"More than 96,000 commissions began working. The absolute majority of them opened at 8 am, and first voters arrived. <…> We have repeatedly said and continue saying that the electoral system is fully ready to work," Bulayev said at a meeting of the working group to draft constitutional amendments Thursday.

He added that the Central Election Commission currently is not registering any failures in the voting processes. "All ballots are in place, all personal protective equipment is in place. In this regard, the commissions today are protected and offer this protective equipment to all voters," the official pointed out.