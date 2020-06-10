Children exhibit best immune response to coronavirus, says top public health official

MOSCOW, June 10./TASS/. Kids show the best immune response to COVID-19 out of all age groups, with antibodies found in almost 20% of the children that were examined, head of Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova told a meeting of the Presidium of the Coordination Council to control the incidence of the coronavirus in the Russian Federation on Wednesday.

"One of the first results that we see is that children develop the best immune response. The percentage of examined kids under 17 years of age developing immunity is almost 20%. For the 18-64 age group, that figure is 14%, yet, for people aged 65 and older, it is only 11%," Popova elaborated.

According to the latest statistics, over 7,336,200 people have been infected worldwide and more than 414,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 3,617,900 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 493,657 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 252,783 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 6,358 fatalities nationwide.