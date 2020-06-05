Aerosmith’s concert in Moscow rescheduled for 2021 due to pandemic

"Aerosmith is and always will be a band for the fans, of the fans and by the fans. It is for this reason that we have made the decision to reschedule our European Tour to Summer 2021, in an effort to keep the focus on the health and well-being of everyone during this unprecedented time," according to the band’s statement the concert agency cited on its Facebook page.

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The concert of legendary American rock band Aerosmith in Moscow set for July 30, 2020, has been rescheduled for May 29, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic, SAV Entertainment concert agency announced on Facebook on Friday.

The agency added that the earlier bought tickets will remain valid for the new date. The show in Moscow will be held at the VTB Arena stadium.

Aerosmith’s 2020 European tour was to mark the group’s 50th anniversary.

The last time the American rockers played in Moscow was in the spring of 2017 as part of their Aero-Vederci Baby! Tour (the name combined the first part of the band’s name with "arrivederci," an Italian word for "goodbye," hinting that it was a farewell tour).

Aerosmith was formed in Boston, Massachusetts in 1970. The group consists of Steven Tyler on vocals, Joe Perry on guitar, Tom Hamilton on bass, Joey Kramer on drums and Brad Whitford on guitar. Their style, which is rooted in blues-based hard rock and incorporates elements of pop rock, heavy metal and rhythm and blues has inspired many subsequent rock artists.

Over their 50 years, they have recorded 15 albums. The latest one titled "Music from Another Dimension!" was released in 2012.

Aerosmith is known as the best-selling American rock band of all time, having sold more than 150 million records worldwide, including over 70 million in the United States alone. The band won four Grammy Awards.

The group has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and put both on Rolling Stone's and VH1's lists of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.