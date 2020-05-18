Russian Defense Ministry experts to help combat coronavirus in Krasnoyarsk region

MOSOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry will send its experts to the Krasnoyarsk region to help combat a coronavirus outbreak, the ministry said on Monday.

Military experts will carry out disinfecting activities, set up a 1,000-bed makeshift hospital and treat coronavirus patients.

The Defense Ministry’s team will consist of 200 military servicemen, including 77 doctors and nurses. The team, as well as 100 units of special equipment, will be deployed to the Krasnoyarsk region at the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On May 15, the regional government’s press service said, citing Governor Alexander Uss, that the Defense Ministry would set up a makeshift hospital at the Olimpiadinsky processing plant, the country’s largest gold-mining facility. The novel coronavirus was detected at the facility in early May. However, the regional branch of Russia’s consumer watchdog said the number of cases would not be made public until a probe was over. The regional authorities have already established a 400-bed makeshift hospital to treat coronavirus patients.