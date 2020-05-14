Russian pilot Yaroshenko gets 3 face masks from US jail administration but no medical aid

ROSTOV-ON-DON, May 14. /TASS/. The administration of the Danbury prison (Connecticut, USA) where Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko is serving a 20-year jail term has given three face masks to each inmate to protect them from the coronavirus, the pilot’s wife Viktoria Yaroshenko told TASS on Thursday.

"They were given three masks each: two self-made masks and one medical mask. That’s all the aid," the spouse said.

Yaroshenko’s lawyer Alexei Tarasov told TASS on April 20 that Yaroshenko had all the symptoms that "generally correspond to the coronavirus."

As the pilot’s wife said, an unfavorable situation with the spread of COVID-19 emerged in the prison where Yaroshenko is serving his prison term. However, the prison’s administration is in no hurry to test the Russian national for the coronavirus.

Yaroshenko’s case

Konstantin Yaroshenko was convicted in the United States in September 2011 and sentenced to 20 years in prison. The pilot was clandestinely transferred to the United States from Liberia, where he had been arrested in May 2010. Agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration operating under cover allegedly exposed Yaroshenko’s criminal intention to transport a large batch of cocaine. He pleaded not guilty, condemning his arrest as a provocation and the whole case as an utter set-up.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sent a message to US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on March 24, calling for a humane attitude towards Russian nationals in American prisons amid the coronavirus pandemic.