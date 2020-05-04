Repatriation flight transporting Russian citizens from Bali lands in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, May 4. /TASS/. A flight transporting Russian nationals from Bali (Indonesia) has landed in St. Petersburg, the airport’s timetable informs.

The SU 6296 flight left Denpasar at 17:23 Moscow time on May 3.

After disembarking passengers residing in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, the plane will head to Moscow. All passengers will undergo medical examinations. If a passenger exhibits symptoms of a viral disease, they will be hospitalized. Passengers with no symptoms of the disease will be obligated to self-isolate either at their homes or at a specially established quarantine residence.

About 1,000 Russian nationals have returned to Russia via St. Petersburg in April, regional officials inform.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

According to the latest statistics, over 3,400,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 240,000 deaths have been reported. To date, a total of 134,687 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 16,639 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,280 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.