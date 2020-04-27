Metalloinvest CEO Varichev dies of pneumonia

Kremlin says decision on extending coronavirus lockdown to be made based on current pace

KURSK, April 27. /TASS/. Andrei Varichev, the chief executive of the Russian metals company Metalloinvest, died at the age of 52 of pneumonia, press secretary of the Governor of the Kursk Region Anastasia Gurina told reporters on Monday.

"This piece of information [concerning the death of Andrei Varichev from pneumonia — TASS] has just been confirmed to me," Gurina said.

The top manager had died of pneumonia, the Forbes magazine reported earlier, citing a source.

Varichev was the chief executive of Metalloinvest from 2013.