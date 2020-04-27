Georgy Borisenko appointed Russian ambassador to Egypt

MOSCOW, April 27./TASS/. The Director of the North America Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Georgy Borisenko, has been appointed Russian ambassador to Egypt and Russian plenipotentiary to the League of Arab States by President Vladimir Putin’s decrees uploaded to the official portal of legal information on Monday.

One of the decrees rules "to appoint Borisenko Georgy Yevgenyevich as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Arab Republic of Egypt." Another decree appoints him on a part-time basis as Russia’s envoy to the League of Arab States in Cairo.

From September 2019, Svetana Zubova was Russia's charge d’affaires ad interim in Egypt. In 2011-2019, Sergei Kirpichenko was Russian ambassador in Cairo until he died a sudden death in a Cairo hospital on September 2, 2019 at the age of 68.

Georgy Borisenko was born in 1968, graduating from Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) in 1990. From December 1, 2014, he served as director of the North America Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry.