Putin gives award to Russian ambassador in Iraq for role in evacuating children

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an order awarding a certificate of honor to Russian Ambassador in Iraq Maxim Maximov for his role in evacuating Russian children from Baghdad. The order has been published on the official website containing legal information.

"Russian Ambassador to Iraq Maxim Maximov is hereby awarded a certificate of honor for the successful implementation of a humanitarian mission to evacuate underage Russian nationals from Iraq," the order reads.

The problem of Russian children in Iraq and Syria emerged after certain Russian citizens joined the ranks of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) in the region. Many of them brought their wives and kids with them, while others concluded marriages or fathered children in Iraq and Syria. Many of those children were orphaned as a result of hostilities.

In 2017, the children’s rights commissioner set up an inter-agency commission to facilitate the return of Russian children from war zones. Together with the Foreign Ministry, the Emergencies Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Health Ministry and other state agencies, the commission developed a roadmap for the return of Russian kids from Iraq. As many as 122 children have been brought home since December 2018.