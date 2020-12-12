Russian Navy nuclear-powered sub makes salvo launch of Bulava missiles

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The Pacific Fleet’s nuclear-powered submarine Vladimir Monomakh made a salvo launch of four Bulava ballistic missiles from the Sea of Okhotsk, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

"Today the Pacific Fleet’s strategic missile-carrying underwater cruiser Vladimir Monomakh made a salvo launch of four Bulava ballistic missiles as part of planned combat training measures," the ministry said in a statement.

The nuclear-powered sub made the salvo launch from its submerged position from the Sea of Okhotsk towards the Chizha proving ground in the northern Arkhangelsk Region, the statement says.

The Bulava ballistic missiles’ flight proceeded in the normal mode, the ministry said.

"The confirmed recording data indicates that the missiles’ warheads successfully arrived at the designated area of the Chizha combat field," Russia’s Defense Ministry stressed.

As the ministry also noted, "the cruiser’s crew displayed high professionalism and sea skills in preparing and conducting the salvo missile fire."

The Vladimir Monomakh strategic missile-carrying underwater cruiser is the fourth-generation nuclear-powered submarine. On November 14, 2015, the submarine’s crew conducted a salvo launch of two Bulava ballistic missiles from its submerged position towards the Kura proving ground in Kamchatka.