The Cherry blossom season kicked off in many locations around the world. This year, though, cherry blossom-themed events are being cancelled across the globe as authorities in different countries are working to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Even while social distancing and quarantines become the norm, spring weather is enticing those fond of the outdoors but much fewer than in previous years. Take a look at the spectacular cherry trees that are presently blooming.
Cherry blossoms bloom amid coronavirus lockdown
This year cherry blossom-themed events are being cancelled across the globe as authorities in different countries are working to slow the spread of the coronavirus
A woman in a protective mask taking a selfie among blooming cherry trees in Kungstradgarden park in Stockholm, Sweden© EPA-EFE/Jessica Gow
Visitors in masks strolling under cherry blossoms at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Japan. Authorities asked visitors to not hold 'hanami' (or blossom viewing) parties to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus© EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
People visiting the cherry blossom trees in full bloom at the tidal basin in Washington, USA. The trees are in full bloom this week and would traditionally draw large crowds© AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
A woman in a face mask walking under a blooming tree in Kiev, Ukraine© AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
Visitors wearing face masks walk under cherry blossoms at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Japan© AP Photo/Koji Sasahara
Women in protective face masks taking photos of flowers blooming in Beijing, China© AP Photo/Ng Han Guan
A family reflected in a puddle under cherry blossom trees in full bloom along the tidal basin in Washington, USA© AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
Visitors are few at the start of the annual cherry blossom bloom on the Tidal Basin in Washington, USA© EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO
Cherry blossoms blooming over Meguro-gawa River in Tokyo, Japan© AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato
A woman pushing a child on a pram across from cherry blossoms at the Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, China© AP Photo/Ng Han Guan
