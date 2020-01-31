French firefighters wearing 'Joker' face paint, Naama Issachar freed in Moscow, students in sleeping bags in Prague subway are among some of the week's developments captured in TASS' photos.
This week in photos: Jokers in Paris, Israeli backpacker freed, and Prague’s metro nap
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Some firefighters with their face painted with the movie character 'Joker' theme, participate in a demonstration against the pension reforms and for better work conditions in Paris, France, January 28© EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Aboriginal people carry a small fire at the beginning of the Wugulora Indigenous Morning Ceremony as part of Australia Day celebrations in Sydney, Australia, January 26© AP Photo/Rick Rycroft
Young panda twins 'Meng Yuan' and 'Meng Xiang' explore their enclosure at the Berlin Zoo in Berlin, Germany, January 29© REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Street artist Kiptoe works on a large mural designed by street artist Levi in tribute to late former Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles, USA, January 30. Former US basketball player Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, USA on January 26, 2020. He was 41© EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Ice dancers Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of Russia perform during the ice dance free dance event at the 2020 European Figure Skating Championships, Graz, Austria, January 25© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with wife Sara and Israeli citizen Naama Issachar with mother Yaffa at Vnukovo International Airport, Moscow, Russia, January 30. Sentenced to 7.5 years in prison on charges of drug smuggling, Issachar was eventually pardoned by Russian president Vladimir Putin© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS
Chinese children wear plastic bottles as makeshift homemade protection and protective masks while waiting to check in to a flight at Beijing airport in Beijing, China, January 30. On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan. On January 7, 2020, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent: coronavirus 2019-nCoV© Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, US, January 29© Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM/CDC/Handout via REUTERS
Poland's President Andrzej Duda walks along with survivors through the gates of the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp to attend the 75th anniversary of its liberation in Oswiecim, Poland, January 27© AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski
Students pretend to sleep in sleeping bags in subway as a form of protest in Prague, Czech Republic, January 28. Students of Prague's gymnasium decided to raise awareness on sleep deprivation problems to the general public© EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
People attend a ceremony to open an exhibition titled "Salvador Dali. The Magic Art" at the Moscow Manege Central Exhibition Hall, Moscow, Russia, January 27© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
