Parasite wins historic best cast at Screen Actors Guild Awards

NEW YORK, January 20. /TASS/. Bong Joon-ho's Parasite won for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture on Sunday night at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards), making history as the first foreign-language film to win in the category.

Parasite is a is South Korean black comedy film that stars Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, and follows members of a poor family scheming to become employees of a wealthier household.

The film premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in May 2019, where it became the first Korean film to win the Palme d'Or. At the 92nd Academy Awards, the film earned six nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best International Feature Film. Parasite was up against The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Bombshell, Jojo Rabbit for best performance by a cast in a motion picture.

Joaquin Phoenix won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor for his role in Joker, Renee Zellweger won for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy.

The SAG Award for supporting actor went to Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while Laura Dern received the supporting actress trophy for Marriage Story. Robert De Niro was the 2019 SAG Life Achievement Award recipient.

Screen Actors Guild Awards recognize outstanding performances in film and prime time television. The inaugural SAG Awards aired live in 1995. Nominations come from two committees, for film and for television, with over 2,000 members of the union each, selected anew each year from active paid-up members.