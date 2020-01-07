Around 2.3 mln people participated in Christmas festivities in Russia

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. About 2.3 mln people participated in events dedicated to the celebration of Christmas in Russia, official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk told TASS.

"On the night of January 7, about 2.3 million people took part in events dedicated to the celebration of Christmas. Services in churches and monasteries were held in 5,700 cities and towns of Russia," she said.

According to Volk, there were no public order disturbances during Christmas services. Security was provided by more than 45,900 employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, as well as military servicemen of Russia’s National Guard, representatives of public groups, volunteers and employees of private security organizations.