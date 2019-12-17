Three Moscow airports being searched following more bomb scare calls

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Sniffer dog handlers are currently searching three airports situated in Moscow - Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky - for explosive devices after receiving an anonymous tip-off about planted bombs, a source in emergency response services told TASS.

"The police received an anonymous call about explosion threats in Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports. The airport premises are currently being searched by detector dog handlers," the source said.

The airports are operating as usual, services decided not to evacuate the facilities.

The bomb scare call wave rocked Moscow on November 28. Anonymous calls prompted emergency services to investigate more than 3,000 facilities and premises in two weeks and evacuate almost 300,000 people. On Monday alone, December 16, emergency response services searched around 70 buildings in Moscow, including ten courts, more than ten schools and a children’s hospital after receiving anonymous warnings indicating that there were bombs planted in these facilities. Bomb threat calls were also made about explosive devices in four major airports in Moscow as well as five biggest railway stations. All bomb threats turned out to be false.