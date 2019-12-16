All Moscow airports checked after bomb threats

MOSCOW, December 16./TASS/. Emergencies services are inspecting all four Moscow airports after anonymous bomb threat reports, a law enforcement source has told TASS.

"Police have received information about bomb threats to the Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports. Inspections are underway," the source said, adding that the airports continued operating in a routine mode and were not being evacuated.

Earlier on Monday, unknown persons reported that bombs had been planted at ten Moscow courts and more than 10 schools.

A bomb scare wave descended upon Moscow on November 28 with all the threats turning out to be hoaxes. Courts, schools, subway stations and shopping malls are targeted among other facilities.