Putin to meet with Middle Eastern Christian church leaders in Budapest

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is set to make a working visit to Hungary, will meet with Middle Eastern Christian church leaders in Budapest, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"President Putin is now leaving for Budapest for a working visit. He is set to hold talks with his colleague [Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor] Orban. Then, the Russian-Hungarian talks will take place, and a number of joint agreements will be signed. Putin and Orban will hold a press conference on the outcomes of the talks," Peskov informed.

He added that Putin "will have a very interesting meeting organized by Prime Minister Orban - a meeting with the leaders of Middle Eastern Christian churches." "In general, Russia is doing a lot to protect Christian churches in the Middle East, it has done a lot in Syria, which is why the meeting will be interesting," the spokesman said.

Peskov noted that Putin would also visit the headquarters of the International Judo Federation in Budapest.

The Kremlin spokesman informed that after the visit to Hungary, Putin would head for the Russian city of Kaliningrad, "where a working program on domestic affairs is planned.".