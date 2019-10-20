MGIMO to host academic diplomacy conference on October 22

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. A conference devoted to the development of academic diplomacy and the role of universities in international communication will be held at MGIMO University within the framework of the Russian International Studies Association Convention (RISA) on October 22, the university announced.

The convention, which will bring together the leaders of Russia's largest universities and representatives of academia from all over the world, is organized jointly by the Russian-French forum of civil societies Trianon Dialogue and the Association of Leading Universities.

In particular, the conference will be attended by MGIMO Rector Anatoly Torkunov, RANEPA Rector Vladimir Mau, Cambodia's Youth, Education and Sports Minister Hang Chuon Naron, representatives of St. Petersburg State University and the Far Eastern Federal University, British and Spanish diplomats, established French and Japanese analysts.

Several sessions are expected to be held during the conference — one of them being the international dialogue through civil societies. Another session will be held jointly with the ASEAN-Russia Education Forum, where the participants will discuss university cooperation in a challenging political situation.

The XII RISA Convention dubbed World of Regions vs. Regions of the World will be held on October 21-22 at MGIMO University. The event's program contains more than 70 sections, as well as special conferences and forums on the problems of international relations and the world economy, security, and academic cooperation.