Chrysler, Jeep to recall more than 1,700 cars in Russia due to software issues

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The Russian dealer of Chrysler and Jeep — LLC "EF RUS RUS" is to recall 1,725 cars sold in Russia due to problems with the software of the emergency call control unit, the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart) reported on Tuesday.

The recall covers Chrysler’s Pacifica cars and Jeep vehicles (Grand Cherokee, Compass, Cherokee, Wrangler models) sold between July 2017 to April 2018.

"A problem with the emergency call control unit software is the reason for the recall. If, after the emergency call system is triggered, the connection is processed or lost, the second attempt to call does not always work," the watchdog explains.

It is noted that the software of the EAM unit should be updated on all vehicles.

All repair work will be carried out free of charge for vehicle owners.