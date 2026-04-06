ISS to be deorbited as planned in 2030 — Roscosmos CEO

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. The deorbiting of the International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled to be completed in 2030, CEO of Russia’s Roscosmos State Space Corporation Dmitry Bakanov said in an interview with TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov.

"In 2028, according to the latest agreement reached with NASA, we will begin rounding off work on the ISS and complete its deorbiting in 2030. The Russian Orbital Station (ROS) should be launched at exactly this time, becoming a fully-fledged, independent national station in orbit where we will conduct our experiments," Bakanov said.

The first ROS module will be deployed in 2028. Bakanov also emphasized the importance of synchronizing the completion of work on the ISS and the deployment of the ROS. In December 2025, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov announced that Russia had approved a 51.6-degree orbital inclination for the ROS – matching the orbit of the International Space Station.