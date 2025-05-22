NASA, Space X postpone Cargo Dragon undocking to May 23

NEW YORK, May 23. /TASS/. The undocking of SpaceX's Cargo Dragon spacecraft from the International Space Station (ISS) has been postponed to May 23, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) reported.

"NASA and SpaceX now are targeting 12:05 p.m. EDT (4:05 p.m. GMT - TASS) Friday, May 23, for the undocking," the space agency said on its website.

SpaceX noted that unfavorable weather conditions off the Florida coast, where the spacecraft is expected to land, prompted the delay.

On April 22, SpaceX's Cargo Dragon arrived at the ISS for its 32nd cargo mission, delivering food, supplies, equipment, an advanced air quality monitoring system, and two atomic clocks - considered the most accurate timekeeping devices. The spacecraft will return to Earth carrying equipment and experiment results from space.