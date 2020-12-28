Fate of world’s sole orbiter may be decided early next year — Russian deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The fate of the International Space Station (ISS) after 2024 may be decided at the beginning of next year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel on Monday.

"The fate of the ISS has not been finally decided yet and it will perhaps be determined in the first quarter of next year," the vice-premier said.

In 2021, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos may launch a new segment of the orbital outpost, which may eventually become the base for the Russian station, Borisov said.

Under the agreement between the participants in the ISS project, there are plans to use the space station until 2024 while negotiations are also underway on its possible operation after the expiry of this term.

Roscosmos Executive Director for Manned Space Programs Sergei Krikalyov earlier said that work was proceeding to complete technical tests confirming the space station’s ability to operate until 2024 and hold discussions with the project’s partners. All the partners are interested in continuing the operation of the space station beyond 2024, Krikalyov stressed.

Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin earlier said that the space agency was monitoring the state of the International Space Station but generally it is early to retire it, even though some modules are operating beyond their service life.