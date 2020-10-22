Roscosmos plans to achieve independence of Russian space sector from imports by 2025

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russia’s space sector will no longer depend on imported goods by 2025, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday.

"Serious attention in the course of space activities is focused on import substitution. We plan to achieve practically total independence from imports by 2025," he said.

Vasily Shpak, director of the radio-electronic industry department of the Russian ministry of industry and trade, said earlier that Russian-made electronics account for 80% of equipment of Russian spacecraft.